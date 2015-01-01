Abstract

The anterior cingulate cortex (AC) as a part of prefrontal cortex plays a crucial role in behavioural regulation, which is profoundly disturbed in suicide. Citrate synthase (CS) is a key enzyme of tricarboxylic acid cycle fundamental for brain energetics and neurotransmitter synthesis, which are deteriorated in suicidal behaviour. However, CS activity has not been yet studied in brain structures of suicide victims. CS activity assay was performed bilaterally on frozen samples of the rostral part of the AC of 24 violent suicide completers (21 males and 3 females) with unknown psychiatric diagnosis and 24 non-suicidal controls (20 males and 4 females). Compared to controls, suicide victims revealed decreased CS activity in the right AC, however, insignificant. Further statistical analysis of laterality index revealed the left-lateralisation of CS activity in the AC in male suicides compared to male controls (U-test P = 0.0003, corrected for multiple comparisons). The results were not confounded by postmortem interval, blood alcohol concentration, age, and brain weight. Our findings suggest that disturbed CS activity in the AC plays a role in suicide pathogenesis and correspond with our previous morphological and molecular studies of prefrontal regions in suicide.

