Journal Article

Citation

Finnerty AM, Laing J. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2022; 85: e101841.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlp.2022.101841

PMID

36351357

Abstract

This article examines the development of the law relating to decision-making on behalf of adults that lack capacity in Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Using two points of tension evident in the recent Northern Irish legislative consultation process, namely the suitability of the 'best interests' standard and international debate regarding domestic compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (United Nations, 2006) this contribution exposes the impact of international human rights and influence of external actors, principally advocacy groups and their individual members, on the resulting legislation. Given the recency of the Irish and Northern Irish legislation and the current law reform review in Scotland, the article concludes by highlighting points of tension that may emerge between domestic standards for decision-making and the CRPD.


Language: en

Keywords

CRPD; Advocacy groups; Best interests; Legislative process; Substitute decision-making; Will and preferences

