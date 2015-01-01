|
Citation
Igarashi Y, Suzuki K, Norii T, Motomura T, Yoshino Y, Kitagoya Y, Ogawa S, Yokobori S, Yokota H. J. Nippon Med. Sch. 2022; 89(5): 526-532.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medical Association of Nippon Medical School)
DOI
PMID
36351635
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Because choking quickly leads to cardiopulmonary arrest, it is crucial that bystanders remove foreign bodies effectively. Although oral instructions in video calls by dispatchers have improved the quality of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, it is unclear whether video calls improve the quality of first aid for choking infants. Therefore, this simulation study aimed to determine whether video calls with dispatchers improve the quality of first aid for infants with foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO).
Language: en
Keywords
first aid; airway obstruction; emergency ambulance system; pediatric emergency medicine; prehospital care