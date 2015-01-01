Abstract

Personal injuries, illnesses, or deaths resulting from occupational accidents pose critical public health issues with severe social and economic implications. Studies on risk factors for occupational injuries in Africa have been indecisive. This study aimed to identify factors influencing occupational injuries at the regional level and to generate estimates of the contribution of each. Of 603 studies accessed we included 20 that fulfilled the eligibility criteria. Workers with temporary employment and those not receiving safety training had higher odds of incurring occupational injuries [AOR = 2.13, 95%CI (1.06, 3.21) and AOR = 1.98, 95%CI (1.21, 2.76), respectively]. Temporary workers often do not benefit from occupational health and safety services to avoid accidents and injuries at work. Use of proper personal protective equipment reduced the odds of sustaining an injury [AOR = 0.60, 95%CI (0.32, 0.88)]. We suggest focusing interventions on the identified modifiable factors to lessen the burden of work-related injuries.

Language: en