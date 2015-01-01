SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Miles G, Quinlan A, Daniel C. J. Trauma Nurs. 2022; 29(6): 319-324.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Trauma Nurses)

DOI

10.1097/JTN.0000000000000685

PMID

36350171

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Handling livestock can be dangerous, and livestock-related injuries are increasing.

CASE PRESENTATION: An 83-year-old man who was gored and thrown by a bison bull during feeding is presented. The traumatic event resulted in two major injuries: an abdominal laceration with intestinal evisceration and cervical fractures after being lifted and forcefully thrown. The patient's hospital course included emergent surgery using the damage control approach resulting in an open abdomen, postoperatively, intensive care unit placement, and physiological management of the lethal diamond (acidosis, coagulopathy, hypothermia, and hypocalcemia). Finally, the patient's injuries required repeated abdominoplasties, colostomy, and surgical cervical stabilization. Despite a complicated hospitalization, the patient returned to his previous lifestyle within 2 months.

CONCLUSION: The geriatric population, despite multiple comorbidities, is active, and their dynamic lifestyle can result in severe injuries. Positive outcomes for this population are possible. Even if severely injured, the geriatric population has the propensity to rebound and survive with early aggressive management.


Language: en
