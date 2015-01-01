Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinical decision making for pediatric neck trauma is challenging because data and reports are sparse. We present a case report showing current recommendations for managing pediatric neck injuries. CASE PRESENTATION: This is the case of an 11-year-old boy who presented to our Level I trauma center after a slip and fall on a metal boat cleat (metal fixture used to secure rope). He suffered a penetrating injury to his neck, requiring operative exploration. This case report provides an overview on the rare incidence of pediatric penetrating neck trauma and treatment options.



CONCLUSION: This case highlights penetrating neck injuries, which are uncommon in the pediatric population. This case report is unusual due to the method of injury and nature of the object. Neck trauma via a metal boat cleat is particularly rare. A comprehensive understanding of the anatomy of the neck, mechanism of injury, thorough clinical examination, and proper workup are essential to providing effective care.

Language: en