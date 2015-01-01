|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical decision making for pediatric neck trauma is challenging because data and reports are sparse. We present a case report showing current recommendations for managing pediatric neck injuries. CASE PRESENTATION: This is the case of an 11-year-old boy who presented to our Level I trauma center after a slip and fall on a metal boat cleat (metal fixture used to secure rope). He suffered a penetrating injury to his neck, requiring operative exploration. This case report provides an overview on the rare incidence of pediatric penetrating neck trauma and treatment options.
