Di Stefano LL, Libera BD, Rodi P. J. Travel Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Travel Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36349697
RATIONALE FOR REVIEW: the number of backcountry skiers and snowboarder surged in the last years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as ski resorts shut down. Inevitably, this led to an increase in avalanche-related injuries and death. As avalanche rescue device, avalanche airbags are increasingly becoming part of the standard winter mountaineering equipment. This study provides a review of available data and an updated perspective on avalanche airbags, discussing their function and efficacy to reduce mortality and their limitations.
Language: en
Avalanche airbags, Mountain medicine, Avalanche airbags effectiveness; in mortality reduction, Avalanche survival