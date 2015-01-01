Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The efficacy of medication and psychotherapy for adolescent depression is controversial, so we conducted a meta-analysis to evaluate the efficacy of combination therapy.



METHODS: We followed the PRISMA checklist in completing the meta-analysis. Relevant literature was searched in PubMed, Web of Science and Embase, Chinese databases CNKI and WanFang Data. We included the literature on the comparison of the fluoxetine plus psychotherapy or cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and each treatment alone for adolescent depression published in 1980-2021. All statistical analyses were performed using Stata software.



RESULTS: After careful review, a total of 489 relevant articles were retrieved, and 13 studies were finally included. In comparison with the control group (fluoxetine alone), fluoxetine plus CBT achieved higher response rate (RR=1.12, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.21), lower incidence of adverse Reactions (RR=0.62,95% CI:0.40,0.96), lower proportion of suicide or self-injury (RR=0.94,95% CI:0.74,1.20), and lower one-year recurrence rate (RR=0.27, 95% CI: 0.16, 0.45). Before treatment, there were no significant differences in Hamilton Depression Scale score (HAMD), Children's Depression Rating Scale Revised (CDRS-R) score, and Clinical Global Impression (CGI) Severity score. After treatment, HAMD score (SMD=-1.01, 95% CI:-1.39,-0.63), CDRS-R score (SMD= -0.10,95% CI:-0.26,-0.07), and CGI score (SMD = -0.22, 95% CI: -0.54, -0.10) were significantly lower in the combined treatment group than in the control group.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents simultaneously treated with fluoxetine and CBT had significantly reduced incidence of depressive symptoms, suicide or NSSI, adverse reactions, and one-year recurrence of symptoms, than adolescents treated with fluoxetine alone. This indicates fluoxetine plus CBT may be superior to fluoxetine alone for the clinical treatment of adolescent depression.

