Abstract

BACKGROUND: Overall, spinal injuries in winter sports are extremely rare. The incidence is given as approximately 0.01/1000 ski days. While falls and collisions at high speed are the main concerns for skiers, spinal injuries for snowboarders occur primarily on landing after a jump. The age of a typical spinally injured skier is 40, which is older than that of the average snowboarder at 23. CLASSIFICATION: Primarily, the thoracolumbar junction is injured and hereby mainly anterior compression fractures (type A1) and burst fractures (types A3 and A4) occur. Injuries caused by flexion or distraction mechanisms (Type B) or rotation injuries (Type C) are less common. Injuries to the cervical spine are rare overall, but they are also represented in the very few cases with neurological deficits. THERAPY: With appropriate X‑ray diagnostics, including CT and, if necessary, MRI, the appropriate therapy can be initiated so that a return to sport is possible in most cases. Furthermore, there is ongoing scientific discussion as to when conservative therapy is superior and when surgery is superior.



Hintergrund



Insgesamt sind Wirbelsäulenverletzungen im Wintersport als äußerst selten anzusehen. Die Inzidenz wird mit ca. 0,01/1000 Skitage angegeben. Während bei den Skifahrern Stürze und Kollisionen mit hoher Geschwindigkeit im Vordergrund stehen, ereignen sich die Wirbelsäulenverletzungen bei Snowboardern vorrangig beim Landen nach einem Sprung. Der typische wirbelsäulenverletzte Skifahrer ist mit 40 Jahren älter als der durchschnittliche Snowboarder mit 23 Jahren.

Klassifikation



Vorrangig verletzt ist der thorakolumbale Übergang, hierbei wiederum hauptsächlich anteriore Kompressionsfrakturen (Typ A1) und Berstungsbrüche (Typ A3 und A4). Seltener sind Verletzungen durch Flexions- oder Distraktionsmechanismen (Typ B) oder Rotationsverletzungen (Typ C). Verletzungen der Halswirbelsäule sind insgesamt selten, innerhalb der sehr wenigen Fälle mit neurologischen Ausfällen sind diese aber auch repräsentiert.

Therapie



Bei entsprechender Röntgendiagnostik unter Einschluss von CT und ggf. MRT kann dann die adäquate Therapie eingeleitet werden, sodass ein "return to sport" in den meisten Fällen wieder möglich wird. Weiterhin wird wissenschaftlich diskutiert, wann die konservative Therapie, wann die Operation überlegen ist.

Language: de