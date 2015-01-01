|
Citation
Koutsourides E, Stockmar C, Ganslmeier A. Orthopadie (Heidelb) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Wintersportverletzungen der Wirbelsäule Ätiologie, Klassifikation und stadiengerechte Therapie
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36350336
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Overall, spinal injuries in winter sports are extremely rare. The incidence is given as approximately 0.01/1000 ski days. While falls and collisions at high speed are the main concerns for skiers, spinal injuries for snowboarders occur primarily on landing after a jump. The age of a typical spinally injured skier is 40, which is older than that of the average snowboarder at 23. CLASSIFICATION: Primarily, the thoracolumbar junction is injured and hereby mainly anterior compression fractures (type A1) and burst fractures (types A3 and A4) occur. Injuries caused by flexion or distraction mechanisms (Type B) or rotation injuries (Type C) are less common. Injuries to the cervical spine are rare overall, but they are also represented in the very few cases with neurological deficits. THERAPY: With appropriate X‑ray diagnostics, including CT and, if necessary, MRI, the appropriate therapy can be initiated so that a return to sport is possible in most cases. Furthermore, there is ongoing scientific discussion as to when conservative therapy is superior and when surgery is superior.
Language: de
Keywords
Accident prevention; Skiing; Snow sports; Snowboarding; Spinal fractures