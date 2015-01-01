Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of work interference with family (WIF) on depressive symptoms among married working women.



METHODS: Data from 2014‒2018 of the Korean Longitudinal Survey of Women and Families were used. Only married women living with their husbands and wage workers were included, whereas those diagnosed with depression at the baseline year and those with missing values were excluded. A total of 1,504 individuals were included as the study population. The impact of WIF on depressive symptoms was analyzed using the generalized estimating equation model with a logit link.



RESULTS: After adjusting for all the potential confounding variables, it was found that WIF had an effect on depressive symptoms. Women whose work interfered with their family were 1.58 times more likely to experience depressive symptoms than those who did not experience WIF (95% Confidence interval (CI): 1.30‒1.92). WIF due to irregular working hours had the highest odds ratio for depression (Adjusted odds ratio (OR): 2.01, 95% CI: 1.32‒3.08). Women with WIF were more likely to develop depressive symptoms when they had two or more children (With 2 children, Adjusted OR: 1.69, 95% CI: 1.31‒2.18; With 3 or more children, Adjusted OR: 1.63, 95% CI: 1.07-2.49).



CONCLUSIONS: Thus, married working women who experienced WIF were found to be at a higher risk of developing depressive symptoms. Therefore, considering how prevailing stereotypes that roles of men and women are separated can harm women's mental health, policy measures should be implemented to ensure women's quality of life based on the work-family balance.

