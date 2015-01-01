SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Edwards AC, Ohlsson H, Sundquist J, Crump C, Moscicki E, Sundquist K, Kendler KS. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0033291722002240

PMID

36349370

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior and substance use disorders (SUDs) are important public health concerns. Prior suicide attempts and SUDs are two of the most consistent predictors of suicide death, and clarifying the role of SUDs in the transition from suicide attempt to suicide death could inform prevention efforts.

METHODS: We used national Swedish registry data to identify individuals born 1960-1985, with an index suicide attempt in 1997-2017 (N = 74 873; 46.7% female). We assessed risk of suicide death as a function of registration for a range of individual SUDs. We further examined whether the impact of SUDs varied as a function of (i) aggregate genetic liability to suicidal behavior, or (ii) age at index suicide attempt.

RESULTS: In univariate models, risk of suicide death was higher among individuals with any SUD registration [hazard ratios (HRs) = 2.68-3.86]. In multivariate models, effects of specific SUDs were attenuated, but remained elevated for AUD (HR = 1.86 95% confidence intervals 1.68-2.05), opiates [HR = 1.58 (1.37-1.82)], sedatives [HR = 1.93 (1.70-2.18)], and multiple substances [HR = 2.09 (1.86-2.35)]. In secondary analyses, the effects of most, but not all, SUD were exacerbated by higher levels of genetic liability to suicide death, and among individuals who were younger at their index suicide attempt.

CONCLUSIONS: In the presence of a strong predictor of suicide death - a prior attempt - substantial predictive power is still attributable to SUDs. Individuals with SUDs may warrant additional suicide screening and prevention efforts, particularly in the context of a family history of suicidal behavior or early onset of suicide attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

substance use disorders; suicide attempt; suicide death; cohort study; registry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print