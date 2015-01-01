Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to develop and validate educational material to strengthen adolescent health care on non-suicidal self-injury.



METHOD: methodological research designed in three stages: (1) construction of the material based on a mixed study on needs related to the theme through social networks and an umbrella review on health care related to non-suicidal self-injury; (2) validation with 10 experts in mental health and/or self-inflicted violence selected through the Lattes Platform; (3) evaluation by the target public, with health professionals being invited, without restriction of training. Validation and evaluation data were collected by using a sociodemographic questionnaire and the Suitability Assessment of Materials for evaluation of health-related information for adults. We used descriptive statistics, content validity index, and Gwet's AC1 test.



RESULTS: the material obtained good general acceptance and reliability in the validation by the experts (AC1= 0.633; p=0.0000) and in the evaluation by the target public (AC1=0.716; p=0.0000). All professionals pointed out the personal contribution and educational potential of the material.



CONCLUSION: we highlight the construction of science-based educational material to strengthen the health care for adolescents with non-suicidal self-injury. KEYPOINTS: (1) Scientific data-based construction of educational material for prevention of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). (2) General acceptance and reliability in the validation of the material by experts. (3) Acceptance and reliability in the evaluation of the material by health professionals. (4) Dissemination of material for health education initiatives to prevent NSSI.

