Mason HM, Randall J, Leggat PA, Voaklander D, Franklin RC. Rural remote health 2022; 22(4): e7403.
(Copyright © 2022, Deakin University)
36348621
INTRODUCTION: The reduction of road fatalities is a priority established by the WHO and ratified by the UN. Rates of road fatalities are disproportionately high in rural areas in both Australia and Canada, two Commonwealth countries with comparable healthcare systems and rural health challenges. The purpose of this review was to compare and contrast the epidemiology, risk factors and prevention strategies of rural road fatalities in both countries to inform the next steps for prevention.
Australia; Canada; Humans; Risk Factors; prevention; Rural Population; Rural Health; road safety; *Automobile Driving; *Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; fatalities; rural–urban; traffic incident