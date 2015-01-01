Abstract

The sealing ring of the external floating roof tank is prone to petroleum gas leakage due to material aging and oil corrosion. Petroleum gas leakage and diffusion easily accumulate above the floating deck. When it is within the explosion limit range, there will be the risk of explosion and fire. To deal with the explosion accident of storage tank caused by the concentration distribution of petroleum gas leakage for the sealing ring, and to study the influence of petroleum gas diffusion and concentration distribution after sealing ring leakage on the control area above the floating deck in the tank farm environment, this paper established numerical models of sealing ring leakage under different liquid level heights for 10 × 10(4) m(3) external floating roof tank. Through numerical calculation, it is found that the diffusion concentration of petroleum gas is related to the wind speed, the range of the control area above the floating deck, and leakage when sealing rings leak at different liquid levels. Through dimensionless analysis, the functional relationship of gas leakage diffusion concentration distribution under different liquid level heights of external floating roof tank sealing rings is verified by numerical calculation results. The results show that the numerical results are consistent with those predicted by the formula.

Language: en