Abstract

Phenomenon: To increase racial diversity in medical school classes, many institutions have created underrepresented minority (URM) application streams. However, many URM students experience overt and passive marginalization throughout their training and this may be related to how matriculants from URM streams are perceived by their peers. Approach: We conducted a discourse analysis of online discussion forums to explore how URM streams across Canada and the United States are perceived. We analyzed 850 posts from 13 discussion threads published between 2015 and 2020. We used inductive content analysis to develop a data-driven coding scheme from which we identified common themes.



FINDINGS: Despite an overall appreciation of the benefits of a diverse workforce, participants engaged in prominent discussions surrounding the merits of URM streams. We identified perceptions that students admitted from URM streams are less academically and clinically competent, with URM applicants reporting feeling unworthy for admission in the eyes of non-URM applicants. Users felt that the influence of socioeconomic status was under-appreciated, and that admissions officers inadequately addressed this barrier. There were some applicants who perceived the admissions process as "broken" with non-URMs displaying a fear of social change, and URMs fearing that the system defines them by their racialized status. Insights: Online discussion forums provide unique insight into perceptions surrounding URM streams. We identified potentially harmful misconceptions about URM students applying to these streams and highlight that actionable measures to reduce marginalization against URM matriculants must begin before medical school.

Language: en