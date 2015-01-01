|
Barootes HC, Huynh ACA, Maracle M, Istl AC, Wang P, Kirpalani A. Teach. Learn. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Routledge)
36351290
Phenomenon: To increase racial diversity in medical school classes, many institutions have created underrepresented minority (URM) application streams. However, many URM students experience overt and passive marginalization throughout their training and this may be related to how matriculants from URM streams are perceived by their peers. Approach: We conducted a discourse analysis of online discussion forums to explore how URM streams across Canada and the United States are perceived. We analyzed 850 posts from 13 discussion threads published between 2015 and 2020. We used inductive content analysis to develop a data-driven coding scheme from which we identified common themes.
black students; discourse analysis; Diversity; indigenous students; medical school admissions; online forums