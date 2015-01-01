|
Aydoğan Z, Baş B, Aksoy S. Top. Geriatr. Rehabil. 2022; 38(4): 270-276.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
36349301
This study was conducted with elderly individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 to investigate the effects of COVID-19 on balance, perception, attention, memory, and quality of life and produce rehabilitative solutions for these problems. MATERIAL AND METHOD: A total of 45 volunteers older than 65 years who had not had COVID-19 were included in group 1. A total of 45 volunteers older than 65 years who had recovered from COVID-19 were included in group 2 (elderly people who have had COVID-19 at least 6 months ago). After obtaining the individuals' demographic data, we conducted vestibular assessment for balance and administered the Stroop test for attention, the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the digit span test for short-term memory, and a quality-of-life test.
elderly; COVID-19; attention; memory; perception; quality of life