Taylor H, Leite, Gautier D, Nunes P, Pires J, Curado A. Dialogues Health 2022; 1: e100031.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Portugal's first Mobile Drug Consumption Room (MDCR) has been operating for over three years in two Lisbon neighborhoods. This qualitative study first creates a baseline understanding of community perceptions concerning the acceptability of and expectations surrounding drug consumption rooms in the communities of intervention. Then, at least six months after the initial interviews, it determines how these perceptions changed and what changes participants perceive in the neighborhoods.
Language: en
Community; Drug consumption room; Environment; Injecting drug use; Mobile drug consumption room; Security