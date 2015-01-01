Abstract

Background

Anxiety disorders are common among adolescents. In high-income countries, anxiety is a known contributor to truancy and school refusal, but this association has been understudied in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



Methods

We used complex samples analysis to examine the association between self-reported worry-induced insomnia (an indicator of anxiety) and unauthorized school absenteeism among 268,142 adolescents from 69 LMICs that participated in the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS).



Results

The median proportion of students who reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety most or all of the time during the previous year was 11.4% (range: 3.6%-28.2%); in 44 of the 69 countries, girls had a significantly higher prevalence of anxiety than boys. The percentage of students reporting school absence without permission during the past month was 30.2% (range: 14.7%-56.0%); in 40 countries, boys were significantly more likely than girls to report that they had missed school without permission. In 53 countries, adolescents who reported frequent anxiety were significantly more likely to miss school than adolescents reporting infrequent anxiety; in most of those countries, the association was significant for both girls and boys.



Conclusion

School-based interventions that help children and adolescents learn how to manage stress and refer students with symptoms of psychiatric disorders to healthcare services that can provide formal diagnosis and clinical treatment may be useful for improving both mental health and school attendance, thus contributing to achievement of Sustainable Development Goals related to both health (SDG 3.4) and education (SDG 4.1).

