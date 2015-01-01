Abstract

In-vehicle voice-based interfaces have been massively embedded in modern vehicles as a countermeasure to visual-manual distractions. However, limited data are available regarding the actual visual demands imposed on the driver when interacting with such an interface. How those factors that are associated with the drivers themselves affect their visual behavior when interacting with an in-vehicle voice-based interface remains understudied. This study focused on investigating factors affecting drivers' off-road visual behavior while interacting with a voice-based interface. A secondary data analysis leveraging structural equation modeling was performed based on data collected from a large-scale field experiment wherein participants drove a vehicle on the highway and performed a series of tasks using an in-vehicle voice interface. The results indicate that while voice-based interfaces are designed to help reduce drivers' visual demands, drivers can still direct their eyes off the road for a prolonged period of time during the interaction and exhibit potentially risky visual behavior. In addition, individual-level factors can exert influence on drivers' off-road visual behavior in such a way that older drivers and drivers with higher trust in technologies are associated with more long eyes-off-road glances when interacting with a voice-based interface. To promote the general public's adoption of in-vehicle voice interfaces and support safe interactions, we recommend relevant research and system design consider drivers' trust in, perceptions, and previous usage of similar technologies, as well as their individual characteristics such as age.

