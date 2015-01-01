Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this viewpoint is to advocate for increased study of word learning abilities and word learning interventions in traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHOD: We describe the word learning process and the unique opportunities afforded by studying each component and stage. Building on discussions at the 2022 International Cognitive-Communication Disorders Conference, we describe how word learning may underlie a variety of functional outcomes after TBI, making it a promising target for rehabilitation. Finally, we discuss principles that may guide study in this critical area to advance outcomes after TBI for children and adults.



RESULTS: Word learning is a dynamic and iterative process taking place over time and in multiple stages. Thus, studying word learning affords the opportunity to parse the relative contributions of multiple memory systems to different phases and components of the process. However, single-timepoint designs are insufficient to capture the full word learning process, which occurs over time and across contexts. Word learning also presents an opportunity to assess the contributions of behavioral and lifestyle factors (e.g., sleep and exercise) to different memory phases. Understanding these interactions could drive clinical interventions aimed at improving memory through manipulable external behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Word learning is key to success in functional spheres across the life span. The importance of words to daily life remains after TBI, even as the memory systems that support word learning are disrupted. The empirical study of word learning and rehabilitation of word learning deficits in TBI presents a promising new direction in understanding the breadth of neurogenic cognitive-communication disorders and an opportunity to explore a potential driver of functional outcome and impactful rehabilitation target.

Language: en