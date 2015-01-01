SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Svingos AM, Hamner T, Huntington KB, Chen HW, Sweeney KL, Ellis-Stockley M, Denckla MB, Kalb LG, Slomine BS, Suskauer SJ. Child Neuropsychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09297049.2022.2140797

36356051

The Physical and Neurological Examination of Subtle Signs (PANESS) is a brief neuromotor exam designed for use in children. This study examined the inter-rater reliability of PANESS scoring using video review in 23 typically developing youth, aged 10-18 years, who were either never-concussed or evaluated following clinical recovery from concussion. Moderate to excellent inter-rater reliability was identified across PANESS subscores and total score. The strongest inter-rater reliability was observed for the Timed Motor portion of the PANESS (ICCs >.90) suggesting that this section in particular may be a strong candidate for video-based scoring or telehealth administration.


reliability; psychometrics; motor; neurologic; PANESS

