Abstract

The Physical and Neurological Examination of Subtle Signs (PANESS) is a brief neuromotor exam designed for use in children. This study examined the inter-rater reliability of PANESS scoring using video review in 23 typically developing youth, aged 10-18 years, who were either never-concussed or evaluated following clinical recovery from concussion. Moderate to excellent inter-rater reliability was identified across PANESS subscores and total score. The strongest inter-rater reliability was observed for the Timed Motor portion of the PANESS (ICCs >.90) suggesting that this section in particular may be a strong candidate for video-based scoring or telehealth administration.

Language: en