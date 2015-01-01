Abstract

Malaysia Airlines flight 17 crashed on 17 July 2014 while flying over an area of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. The first forensic trace evidence was collected after the human remains were transferred to a safe location in the Netherlands for identification and repatriation. Disaster victim identification processes were therefore undertaken in concert with the forensic investigation. Prior to these processes, X-ray and computed tomography scanners were used to reveal foreign objects in the human remains, and a large number of these fragments were recovered after the forensic triage. A distinct group of metal fragments was identified as being potential remnants of high-energy foreign objects. Forensic analysis revealed that they were explosively deformed unalloyed steel fragments, some of which had shapes consistent with pre-formed metal fragments found in a 9N314M warhead used in Buk SA-11 missiles. Furthermore, thin film deposits of cockpit glass and aluminium were identified on the most heavily deformed side of some of the explosively deformed metal fragments, suggesting they came from outside the airplane. These findings supported early suspicions that Malaysia Airlines flight 17 was struck by a Buk SA-11 missile. KeypointsA multidisciplinary approach for combined identification and forensic investigation of human remains after a mass fatality incident.The combined use of complementary X-ray techniques for detection and provisional characterization of foreign objects in human remains.The use of sensitive and highly discriminative state of the art techniques for analysing foreign objects recovered from human remains.

