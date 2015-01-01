Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cortical activation patterns in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) may be influenced by postural strategies, but the underlying neural mechanisms remain unclear. Our aim is to examine the role of the fronto-parietal lobes in patients with PD adopting different postural strategies and the effect of dual task (DT) on fronto-parietal activation.



METHODS: Two groups of patients with PD adopting either the posture first strategy (PD-PF) or the posture second strategy (PD-PS) were examined respectively when in the "OFF" state while single-walking task (SW) and DT. Frontal and parietal lobe activity was assessed by functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) and measuring gait parameters. Linear mixed models were used for analyses.



RESULTS: Patients with PD who adopted PS had greater cortical activation than those who adopted PF, and there was no difference between PF and PS in the behavioral parameters. For oxyhemoglobin levels, the task condition (SW vs. DT) had a main effect in fronto-parietal lobes. Postural strategy (PD-PF vs. PD-PS) a main effect in the left prefrontal cortex (LPFC), left parietal lobe (LPL), and right parietal lobe (RPL) regions. In the task of walking with and without the cognitive task, patients with PD adopting PS had higher activation in the LPL than those adopting PF. In DT, only PD patients who adopted PS had elevated oxyhemoglobin levels in the LPFC, right prefrontal cortex (RPFC), and LPL compared with the SW, whereas patients with PD who adopted PF showed no differences in any region.



CONCLUSION: Different patterns of fronto-parietal activation exist between PD-PF and PD-PS. This may be because PD-PS require greater cortical functional compensation than those adopting PF.

Language: en