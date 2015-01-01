Abstract

The adverse effects of work schedule on driving performance are relatively common. Therefore, it is necessary to fully understand an organisation's safety culture to improve driver performance in order to avoid road crashes. This study aims to investigate the moderating role of safety culture in the relationship between driver work schedules and driving performance. The study developed a conceptual framework based on the literature review of existing studies, which is supported by situation awareness theory that explains the model's relationships and supports the study's hypotheses. Three hundred four questionnaires were collected from oil and gas truck drivers then Structural equation modelling (SEM) was applied to test the study hypotheses. Derived from the findings, the outer loading for all items was above the threshold of 0.70 unless two items were deleted. The latent exogenous variables of safety culture and work schedule explained 59.1% of driving performance. Besides, work schedule and safety culture significantly impact driving performance. In addition, the results show that safety culture moderates the unfavourable work schedule impact on driving performance with an effect size of 23%. Therefore, this study showed strong evidence that safety culture acts as a critical moderator in reducing the negative impact of work schedule on driving performance in the energy transportation sector. Drivers with high safety culture can manage and reduce the effect of work schedule disorder on driving performance through their safety attitude and patterns compared to those drivers with low safety culture. Consequently, the improvement in driving performance will be noticed among drivers with a high awareness of safety culture.

Language: en