Gomez NG, Foreman KB, Hunt ME, Merryweather AS. Heliyon 2022; 8(11): e11223.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36353172
BACKGROUND: A defining clinical characteristics of Parkinson disease is reduced upper-extremity movements. Irregular terrain, the presence of a cross slope, and dual-task conditions have been found to alter the lower-limb gait characteristics of persons with Parkinson disease but there is little information how different environmental and cognitive conditions impact upper-limb kinematics as well as interlimb movement correlation. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do environmental conditions, such as irregular terrain and the presence of cross slope, as well as dual-task condition impact the upper-extremity kinematics and interlimb movement correlation of persons with Parkinson disease compared to healthy, age-matched controls? METHODS: Three-dimensional whole-body gait data were collected for nine participants with mild-to-moderate Parkinson disease and nine healthy age-matched control participants. All participants ambulated on a regular terrain, irregular terrain, with and without cross slope, and under dual and single-task conditions. The primary outcomes were arm swing magnitude, arm swing asymmetry, and normalized cross-correlation between the ipsilateral arms and contralateral legs, which characterized movement correlation.
Stability; Parkinson disease; Gait; Arm swing; Dual task; Dynamic balance