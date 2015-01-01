Abstract

BACKGROUND: A defining clinical characteristics of Parkinson disease is reduced upper-extremity movements. Irregular terrain, the presence of a cross slope, and dual-task conditions have been found to alter the lower-limb gait characteristics of persons with Parkinson disease but there is little information how different environmental and cognitive conditions impact upper-limb kinematics as well as interlimb movement correlation. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do environmental conditions, such as irregular terrain and the presence of cross slope, as well as dual-task condition impact the upper-extremity kinematics and interlimb movement correlation of persons with Parkinson disease compared to healthy, age-matched controls? METHODS: Three-dimensional whole-body gait data were collected for nine participants with mild-to-moderate Parkinson disease and nine healthy age-matched control participants. All participants ambulated on a regular terrain, irregular terrain, with and without cross slope, and under dual and single-task conditions. The primary outcomes were arm swing magnitude, arm swing asymmetry, and normalized cross-correlation between the ipsilateral arms and contralateral legs, which characterized movement correlation.



RESULTS: For all conditions, persons with Parkinson disease exhibited reduced arm swing magnitude and greater arm swing asymmetry compared to the healthy controls. All participants increased their arm swing magnitude on the irregular surface and under the dual-task condition. In the healthy group, the arm swing asymmetry was invariant to terrain but declined under the dual-task condition while the persons with Parkinson disease exhibited increased asymmetry on the cross slope, on the irregular terrain, and under the dual-task condition. Interlimb movement correlation decreased on the irregular terrain for the persons with Parkinson disease while the healthy group exhibited decreased interlimb movement correlation on the cross slope as well as under the dual-task condition. SIGNIFICANCE: Persons with Parkinson disease were able to increase their arm swing magnitude when their balance was challenged and the most significant threat to their safety as defined by the greatest reduction in the interlimb movement correlation was the irregular terrain.

