|
Citation
|
Juraschek SP, Appel LJ, Lipsitz LA, Miller ER. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36356235
|
Abstract
|
We thank the authors for their interest in our work1 and appreciate the challenges with respect to the time and safety of performing a supine-to-stand maneuver in clinic and research settings. Shaw et al. reported that a threshold of 15/7 mm Hg from a seated maneuver was similar to the consensus 20/10 mm Hg threshold from a supine maneuver.2 This finding would suggest that a smaller change in BP from the seated maneuver would be equivalent to a larger change from a supine maneuver. However, our data did not show this; see the scatter plot of the differences in Supplement figure 2 in the original paper. If their findings were true, we would expect that a linear regression of the changes in SBP from a seated maneuver (the independent variable) versus a supine maneuver (the dependent variable) would have a slope greater than 1 (slope = 20/15 or 1.33), particularly in the negative range. In fact, the regression slope was less than 1. Using generalized estimating equations, we found the following slopes: systolic Delta[supine] = 0.38 × Delta[seated] − 5.07; diastolic Delta[supine] = 0.33 × Delta[seated] − 1.68. In the relevant interval, a change in SBP of 0 to −10 mm Hg from the seated maneuver, was comparable to a change of −5 to −12 mm Hg from the supine maneuver. Moreover, if you were to move the −20 mm Hg vertical line over to −10 mm Hg (systolic) or from −10 to −7 mm Hg (diastolic), it is evident that many cases of OH from the supine protocol would still be missed were the Shaw seated thresholds used.
Language: en