SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Türkmen Z, Zengin S, Genc MK, Yayla M, Bulbul TT, Mercan S. J. Anal. Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Preston Publications)

DOI

10.1093/jat/bkac088

PMID

36355788

Abstract

Forensic veterinary toxicology has become a popular branch of toxicology, dealing with animal cruelty (e.g., malicious poisoning), regulatory issues (e.g., contamination of the feed supply chain), insurance litigation, or wildlife poisoning. The current study highlights the importance of toxicological aspects of animal health-related disagreements in a pet custody case following a divorce. In this study, the custody case of three dogs and a cat was concluded with the aid of toxicological test results that were obtained from the pets' blood samples for the first time in Turkey. The results confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine in one of the blood samples, as alleged by one of the owners. The study also aims to raise the veterinarians', as well as the judicial system members', awareness of drug abuse in pets.


Language: en

Keywords

Benzoylecgonine; forensic veterinary toxicology; illegal substance use; LC–MS-MS; pet custody

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print