Abstract

Forensic veterinary toxicology has become a popular branch of toxicology, dealing with animal cruelty (e.g., malicious poisoning), regulatory issues (e.g., contamination of the feed supply chain), insurance litigation, or wildlife poisoning. The current study highlights the importance of toxicological aspects of animal health-related disagreements in a pet custody case following a divorce. In this study, the custody case of three dogs and a cat was concluded with the aid of toxicological test results that were obtained from the pets' blood samples for the first time in Turkey. The results confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine in one of the blood samples, as alleged by one of the owners. The study also aims to raise the veterinarians', as well as the judicial system members', awareness of drug abuse in pets.

Language: en