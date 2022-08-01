SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Somes J. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 48(6): 637-641.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jen.2022.08.003

PMID

36357121

Abstract

With aging, physical and cognitive changes can affect driving safety. Emergency nurses can provide education for seniors that can create awareness of these changes and ways to mitigate the changes, allowing the older driver to remain independent and a safer driver.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognition; Injury prevention; Aging driver safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print