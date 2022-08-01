CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Somes J. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 48(6): 637-641.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36357121
Abstract
With aging, physical and cognitive changes can affect driving safety. Emergency nurses can provide education for seniors that can create awareness of these changes and ways to mitigate the changes, allowing the older driver to remain independent and a safer driver.
Language: en
Keywords
Cognition; Injury prevention; Aging driver safety