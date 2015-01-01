Abstract

An average Japanese cow weighs between 650 and 800 kg. Kicking, crushing, head butting, trampling, accidental stepping, and collision are the main causes of cattle-related injury, with fractures/contusions being the most common consequences, but attacks to the trunk may result in a fatal outcome.[1] Herein, we report a rare case of vaginal injury induced by a cow's horn.



A 35-year-old woman who worked cleaning up a cattle barn as a staff member at an agricultural high school was attacked by a Japanese Black beef cow that weighed 600 kg. During the attack, she suffered head butts to the trunk and was pressed against a woody fence while suffering a horn attack to her perineum. As she complained of abdominal and back pain and had genital bleeding, she was transported to our hospital by ambulance. She had no specific personal or family history. On arrival at our hospital, her vital signs were stable. Enhanced computed tomography (CT) showed a fracture of the left processus transversus at the fourth lumbar and a laceration of the right vaginal wall [Figure 1]. Colposcopy also revealed vaginal wall laceration, but there was no active bleeding from the injured site. She was thus admitted for observation without antibiotics. The postadmission course was uneventful, and she was discharged on foot on day 7.



There have been no Japanese reports of vaginal injury induced by cattle. Moreover, there have been two case reports and two original articles concerning vaginal injury caused by cow horn injury, similar to our own...

