|
Citation
|
Rivera Velázquez JM, Khoudour L, Saint Pierre G, Duthon P, Liandrat S, Bernardin F, Fiss S, Ivanov I, Peleg R. J. Imaging 2022; 8(11): e306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36354879
|
Abstract
|
Object detection is recognized as one of the most critical research areas for the perception of self-driving cars. Current vision systems combine visible imaging, LIDAR, and/or RADAR technology, allowing perception of the vehicle's surroundings. However, harsh weather conditions mitigate the performances of these systems. Under these circumstances, thermal imaging becomes the complementary solution to current systems not only because it makes it possible to detect and recognize the environment in the most extreme conditions, but also because thermal images are compatible with detection and recognition algorithms, such as those based on artificial neural networks. In this paper, an analysis of the resilience of thermal sensors in very unfavorable fog conditions is presented. The goal was to study the operational limits, i.e., the very degraded fog situation beyond which a thermal camera becomes unreliable. For the analysis, the mean pixel intensity and the contrast were used as indicators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
meterological optical range; object detection; operability limits; thermal imaging