Abstract

We report the case of a man suffering from superior semicircular canal dehiscence with severe audiovestibular symptoms. The patient had a history of posttraumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, and he had a presumed diagnosis of schizophrenia, with suicidal ideation. The patient was treated surgically with complete resolution of his symptoms and a retraction of his schizophrenia diagnosis. This case highlights the overlap between tinnitus and auditory hallucinations, as both result in auditory perception without an external stimulus. Ascertaining the appropriate cause of a patient's auditory symptoms is integral to providing appropriate medical and possibly surgical care.

