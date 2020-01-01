|
Citation
Eizadi-Mood N, Jaberi D, Barouti Z, Rahimi A, Mansourian M, Dorooshi G, Sabzghabaee AM, Alfred S. J. Res. Med. Sci. 2022; 27: e74.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
36353345
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Paraquat (PQ) poisoning is a serious public health concern, especially in developing countries, due to its easy access and lack of awareness of potential harms. No effective treatment has been reported yet. Conventional hemodialysis (HD) is still used in many centers for excreting PQ or reducing acute kidney injury, but there is no consensus on its efficacy. Therefore, we aimed to review the HD efficacy in PQ poisoning mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
mortality; Meta-analysis; systematic review; poisoning; survival; paraquat