Abstract

Spearfishing is a popular sport in New Zealand. While there have been a few reported self-inflicted speargun injuries causing fatal intracranial damage, accidental speargun injuries while fishing are less common. Intra-abdominal speargun injuries are even less common. Its occurrence in a 30-year-old male patient reported here highlights the potential risk of life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old male sustained an accidental speargun injury, with the spear passing through central small bowel loops and its pointed tip penetrating the left iliac wing. The patient underwent laparotomy, and the spear was removed in an antegrade fashion with primary closure of small bowel enterotomies and repair of the mesenteric defects. He had a re-look laparotomy 48 hours later with resection and anastomosis of two primary small bowel repairs and was eventually discharged after 12 days. Information obtained by radiological evaluation using computed tomography (CT) scan and angiography regarding the spear trajectory, injured organs, vasculature and spear tip mechanism is important to decide the best surgical approach. The spear should be removed in an antegrade fashion, because pulling the spear in the retrograde direction can cause further tissue and/or vascular injury.



Currently, there is no legislation regarding the use of spearguns and users do not require a license, despite the potential for severe penetrating trauma similar to that caused by firearms. Spearguns can produce life-threatening injuries and the removal of the spear depends on the location of the tip in relation to adjacent structures and whether the flapper is open. It often requires a multidisciplinary team approach. Safety guidelines need to be published and widely available, and the potential risks of speargun injuries should be included in fishing rules. Introducing license requirement for possession and handling of this firearm-like weapon also needs to be considered.

