|
Citation
|
Mrlian A, Smrcka M, Juran V, Navratil O, Neuman E, Duris K. Neurol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36355330
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Brain injuries are the most common cause of death in productive age. Besides the extent of the injury, other systemic factors can also affect the outcome. Patients suffering from severe brain injury often experience extracranial inflammatory complications during the early period of treatment. Here, we investigate the changes in immunity in patients with brain injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain trauma; Immune system disorders