Abstract

BACKGROUND: The preseason is a crucial time period for professional athletes to prepare for the upcoming season. However, due to the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 National Football League (NFL) preseason was canceled. As the regular season progressed, an increased number of injuries became apparent.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: The purpose of this study was to compare injury rates between the 2019 and 2020 NFL regular seasons after the canceled 2020 preseason. It was hypothesized that injury rates in the 2020 season would be the same or higher compared with 2019. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: A public database of all 32 NFL teams was used to examine the movement of all players to injured reserve status as well as every player who missed a regular-season game due to injury for both the 2019 and the 2020 NFL regular seasons. Data collection consisted of tallying the total number of reported musculoskeletal injuries for each team. Comparisons of injury rates between the 2 seasons were made using a Wilcoxon signed-rank statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The total number of musculoskeletal injuries was 632 for the 2019 regular season and 765 for the 2020 regular season (P =.0324). Compared with 2019, statistically significant increases in injury rates in 2020 were seen for calf or Achilles tendon strain (17 vs 39; P =.009), groin injury (25 vs 46; P =.018), and anterior cruciate ligament tear (14 vs 29; P =.016). There were several other increased trends in soft tissue injury rates in the 2020 season (eg, hamstring injury [87 vs 114; P =.085]); however, these did not reach statistical significance.



CONCLUSION: This study showed a significant increase in total injuries during the 2020 COVID-19-affected NFL regular season compared with 2019. Several major soft tissue injuries reached statistical significance in their increase from 2019 to 2020 after the cancellation of the 2020 preseason due to COVID-19. These findings suggest that organized team preseason training and conditioning could have an effect on the prevention of sport-related injury at the highest level.



Keywords: American Football

Language: en