Abstract

When child abuse occurs within a family, it is necessary during a medico-psycho-social assessment to analyze which vulnerability factors have led to a systemic imbalance. The migratory process, like any major modification of family homeostasis, can cause parental difficulties without, however, embodying the cause of the abuse. However, it represents a major event in the life of the child and his parents who, in a situation of child abuse, should neither be trivialized nor be reduced to the sole cause of the abuse inflicted.



===



Lorsque la maltraitance infantile survient au sein d'une famille, il est nécessaire, au cours d'une évaluation médico-psycho-sociale, d'analyser les facteurs de vulnérabilité qui, au sein du système familial, ont conduit à un déséquilibre systémique. Le processus migratoire, comme toute modification majeure de l'homéostasie familiale, peut engendrer des difficultés parentales, sans toutefois incarner la cause du passage à l'acte. Pour autant, il représente un événement majeur dans la vie de l'enfant et de ses parents qui, en situation de maltraitance infantile, ne doit ni être banalisé ni se voir réduit à la seule cause des mauvais traitements infligés.

Language: fr