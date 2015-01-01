|
Hertach P, Huwiler K, Aigner-Breuss E, Gehlert T, Gaster K, Holte H, Straβgütl L, Niemann S. Swiss Med. Wkly. 2022; 152: e40005.
(Copyright © 2022, EMH Swiss Medical Publishers)
36356168
BACKGROUND: In Switzerland, as in various other countries throughout the world, elderly drivers have to pass a medical screening assessment every two years to keep their driver's licence. The scientific literature shows no clear evidence that these policies improve road safety. This study evaluated the effects of the Swiss screening policy by comparing the accident and injury rates of elderly road users in Switzerland with those in Austria and Germany, two neighbouring countries without systematic age-based screening policies. The aims of this study were to examine if the screening policy is associated with a reduced risk of elderly car drivers causing serious accidents (research question 1) or with an increased risk of elderly pedestrians or (e-)cyclists being seriously or fatally injured (research question 2).
