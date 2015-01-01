Abstract

The misidentification between edible and poisonous plants is an increasing problem because of the new trend to collect wild plants, especially by amateur collectors who do not have the botanical skills to distinguish between edible and toxic species. Moreover, morphologically similar species are sometimes responsible for accidental contamination or used in the intentional adulteration of products for human and animal consumption. Laurus nobilis L. (laurel) and Prunus laurocerasus L. (cherry laurel) are typical ornamental shrubs of the Mediterranean region. Laurel is considered a non-toxic plant, widely used as flavorings. Conversely, cherry laurel leaves, morphologically similar to those of laurel, contain toxic cyanogenic glycosides. Considering this, the aim of this study was to carry out an in-depth evaluation of laurel and cherry laurel leaves by using light and scanning electron microscopy coupled with three step phytochemical analyses (qualitative and quantitative colorimetric assays and liquid chromatography). This allowed to highlight the distinguishing features of plant species investigated features such as the venation pattern, presence/absence of nectaries, calcium oxalate crystals, secretory idioblasts, and cyanogenic glycosides. Concluding, this multidisciplinary approach can be useful for the identification of plants but also fragments or pruning residues containing cyanogenic glycosides, in quality control tests, intoxications, and criminal cases.

Language: en