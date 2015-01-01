|
Citation
|
Tanizaki S, Toma Y, Miyashita K, Maeda S. World Neurosurg. X 2023; 17: e100144.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36353247
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: There is little evidence on the factors influencing the decision to withdraw or continue life-sustaining treatment in the setting of severe traumatic brain injury in Japanese institutions. We investigated the factors associated with the withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatment (WLST) for severe traumatic brain injury at a single Japanese institution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Severe traumatic brain injury; AIS, Abbreviated Injury Scale; ASDH, Acute subdural hemorrhage; Confucianism; GCS, Glasgow Coma Scale; IMPACT, International Mission for Prognosis and Analysis of Clinical Trials in TBI; LST, Life-sustaining treatment; TBI, Traumatic brain injury; Withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatment; WLST, Withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatments