SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spencer RJ, Hale AC, Campbell EB, Ratcliffe LN. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23279095.2022.2142123

PMID

36369757

Abstract

The Response Bias Scale (RBS) is a measure of protocol validity that is composed of items from the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory - 2. The RBS has been successfully cross-validated as a whole, but the composition of the scale has not been reexamined until recently when three types of items were identified. In this study we sought to examine the reliability of the scale as a whole, as well as the items that are (a) empirically supported and conceptually similar (ES/CS), (b) empirically supported but not conceptually similar (ES/NS), and (c) not empirically supported (NES). Participants included 56 veterans undergoing neuropsychological evaluation for suspected traumatic brain injury.

RESULTS generally replicated Ratcliffe et al. finding that removing key NES items improved the internal consistency of the RBS from 0.706 to 0.747. Examined separately, ES/CS and ES/NS had internal consistencies of 0.629 and 0.605, respectively. One of the nine NES items had strong internal consistency, but none of the remaining eight had corrected item-total correlations above 0.194. NES items had an internal consistency of 0.177. Although the RBS is well-validated in detecting non-credible cognitive presentations, it may prove even more valuable after further item refinement whereby items detracting from its reliability and validity are excised.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory; Performance Validity Test; Response Bias Scale; Symptom Validity Test

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print