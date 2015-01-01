Abstract

Human factors, including the level of cognitive functioning, are the most influential factors in road traffic crashes. Among cognitive abilities, executive functions (EFs) of the brain play a pivotal role in driving performance and outcomes, including crash numbers. The current study was aimed to explore, for the first time, the ability of EF tests to predict success on the official driving tests in applicants of driving license in Iran. We administered a relevant set of commonly used EF tests, including a computerized Stroop test and six tests from the Delis-Kaplan Executive Function System (D-KEFS) and the Behavioral Assessment of the Dysexecutive Syndrome (BADS), to 87 healthy new drivers applying for a driver's license (M(age) = 25.9 years, SD = 8.2; 43 female). We also administered a series of demographic and psychological questionnaires. The data regarding the participants' official driving tests were extracted from the official records. To determine the relations of the EF tests with success on the driving tests, several correlation and regression analyses were conducted. Most of the EF measures had significant correlations with the road test success, while having no significant relations with the theory test success. Moreover, in our regression analyses, The EF measures predicted success on the official driving road test, but not success on the driving theory test, even after controlling for the effects of previous unlicensed driving experience and stress symptoms. The results demonstrate the predictability of the driving road test success from executive functioning.

