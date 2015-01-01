Abstract

Foreign body (FB) ingestion is not uncommon, especially when the child beings coordination of the hands and mouth from 6 months to 5 years of age. However, FB ingestion in the neonatal period is extremely rare. We present a one-month-old baby with button battery ingestion to report the unusual age of presentation, unusual clinical findings, and child abuse. A radiopaque, spherical FB was visible in the upper chest on the chest X-ray. After performing an oesophagoscopy, the battery was removed, and the patient was put on a plan of anti-GERD medications and gradual nasogastric tube feeding. The patient was coping well under the supervision of the healthcare professional. However, the patient's father decided to take the patient home against medical advice, and since then, no follow-up has been conducted by the patient's guardians. In conclusion, neonatal foreign body ingestion is rare, and early detection and management can save neonates' lives. Saudi Arabia's national child protection teams, working under the National Family Safety Program, should strictly implement approved programs to prevent child abuse and teach positive parenting skills.

