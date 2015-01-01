|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency, we have witnessed an increase in psychiatric problems and pathologies, such as depression, anxiety, isolation, posttraumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, and burnout. The world's collective sentiment finally turned toward optimism after authorization was granted for the COVID-19 vaccines' emergency use by the FDA in December 2020. With the increase in vaccine coverage in Western countries, case counts and deaths gradually plummeted while activity restrictions were progressively lifted.
|
|
suicide; forensic pathology; forensic psychiatry; anti-vax