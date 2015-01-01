Abstract

It is known that young adults (YA) circumvent pedestrians differently than inanimate obstacles and that limb movements of the pedestrian influence minimum clearance for predictable pedestrian paths. Although older adults (OA) use more cautious strategies for general pedestrian avoidance compared to YA, how pedestrian movements influence circumvention by OAs is unknown. The aim of this study was to understand how limb movements of a pedestrian with an initially unpredictable trajectory affect circumvention control in younger vs older healthy adults. Fourteen YA and 14 OA (> 70 years) were immersed in a virtual shopping mall and instructed to circumvent a virtual pedestrian (VP) approaching with either normal locomotor movements, upper limbs fixed, lower limbs fixed, or both upper and lower limbs fixed. Onset distance for trajectory deviation, minimum clearance, walking speed, body segment yaw angles and gaze behaviour were analysed. When the VP lacked local limb movements, both age groups initiated their trajectory deviations farther away, but significantly more so for OA. Minimal clearance was unchanged across conditions and similar for both age groups. OA walked slower, produced smaller head and trunk yaw, and visually focused on the VP for a greater percentage of time. Thus, lack of limb movements of another pedestrian resulted in more cautious circumvention control and OA needed more time to process visual information with greater visual attention focused on the VP. Age-related changes could translate to a greater risk of falls in OA populations with reduced balance and mobility that could limit community ambulation.

Language: en