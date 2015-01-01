Abstract

In the process of continuously promoting safety management, major road accidents have become a key obstacle to improving overall road safety. The analysis of the overall road accidents hides the characteristics and laws of major road accidents. To clarify the causes of major road accidents, an analysis framework of "individual-vehicle-environment-management" is presented based on a literature review. Considering the interaction of the above variables, the fuzz-set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA) was used to explore the generating paths of major road accidents based on 42 road accidents. The work shows that: (1) Major road accidents are caused due to the interactive coupling of "individual-vehicle-environment-management" elements. Major road accidents can occur with normal driving behaviors or sufficient response and rescue capabilities. (2) General road accidents and relatively major road accidents are more likely to occur in the presence of driving behavior errors, favorable road facilities, and sufficient response and rescue capabilities. Moreover, major road accidents are more likely to occur due to large vehicles with adverse vehicle performances. (3) There are three path modes and five condition configurations in major road accidents, namely individual-vehicle-management induced, individual-vehicle-environment induced, and vehicle induced mode. This work enriches the accident causation mode from a new configuration perspective and explains which variable combinations lead to the occurrence of major road accidents. Clarification of the differences between general accidents and major accidents will help to accurately predict and restrain the development of major road accidents.

