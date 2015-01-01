Abstract

Many studies have used sensors attached to adults in order to collect signals by which one can carry out analyses to predict falls. In addition, there are research studies in which videos and photographs were used to extract and analyze body posture and body kinematics. The present study proposes an integrated approach consisting of body kinematics and machine learning. The model data consist of video recordings collected in the UP-Fall Detection dataset experiment. Three models based on long-short-term memory (LSTM) network-4p-SAFE, 5p-SAFE, and 6p-SAFE for four, five, and six parameters-were developed in this work. The parameters needed for these models consist of some coordinates and angles extracted from videos. These models are easy to apply to the sequential images collected by ordinary cameras, which are installed everywhere, especially on aged-care premises. The accuracy of predictions was as good as 98%. Finally, the authors discuss that, by applying these models, the health and wellness of adults and elderlies will be considerably promoted.

Language: en