Citation
Ma T, Ivers R, Solar J, Simon A, De Leeuw E, Clapham K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e13778.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36360658
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In Australia, Aboriginal people are underserved by the transport system and are less able to easily get to places they need to go than others. This is a part of a larger pattern of exclusion and inequity for Aboriginal people which affects their health, wellbeing, and social participation. Guided by a decolonising framework, this research explored how older Aboriginal people, whose pivotal roles in their families and communities require their mobility, experience the transportation system, providing an Indigenous-centred view of the accessibility of transportation options in society.
Language: en
Keywords
quality of life; access; age-friendly transportation; mobility; social inclusion