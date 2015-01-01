|
Pisano F, Manfredini A, Brachi D, Landi L, Sorrentino L, Bottone M, Incoccia C, Marangolo P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e13836.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36360715
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe consequences for people's mental health. The pandemic has also influenced our language use, shaping our word formation habits. The overuse of new metaphorical meanings has received particular attention from the media. Here, we wanted to investigate whether these metaphors have led to the formation of new semantic associations in memory. A sample of 120 university students was asked to decide whether a target word was or was not related to a prime stimulus. Responses for pandemic pairs in which the target referred to the newly acquired metaphorical meaning of the prime (i.e., "trench"-"hospital") were compared to pre-existing semantically related pairs (i.e., "trench"-"soldier") and neutral pairs (i.e., "trench"-"response").
Language: en
social media; public health; COVID-19 emergency; metaphors; misinformation; psychological disorders; semantic priming; social communication